Rival F1 team poach driver from McLaren

McLaren's Formula 1 team have lost a long-time driver to a rival, ahead of the 2025 season.

The papaya team are fresh off winning their first constructors' championship of the 21st century, and looking to build on that success.

READ MORE: IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to claim the drivers' title thanks to the individual brilliance of Max Verstappen, but there was still much to celebrate for the papaya team.

As the 2025 season edges ever closer, the grid is now set with a host of new names joining the sport in a flurry of seats being swapped around.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' title

Lando Norris finished second behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings

Williams welcome Carlos Sainz to their driver lineup – with the Spaniard being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari – while retaining their faith in Alex Albon in what will be a very experienced pair of racers on track.

Williams announce driver signing

The team have however made one further addition to their driver fold, announcing the appointment of Oliver Turvey as the team's new test and development driver.

Turvey, 37, joins as a Le Mans 24 Hours winner and spent 15 years at McLaren in his role as their test and development driver.

Oliver Turvey will support Carlos Sainz (L) and Alex Albon (R) at Williams

“I am delighted to join Williams. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to join such an historic and successful team,” Oliver said in an official team statement.

“I have long admired Williams and watching Damon Hill win the World Championship for them is a moment that inspired me as I began my own racing career in karting.

“The ambition and determination driving this project are incredibly inspiring, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead to help bring the team back to the top. It is a privilege to work alongside Alex and Carlos, who I consider two of the best drivers in F1.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Oliver Turvey as the team's new Test and Development Driver 🙌



Oliver will play a pivotal role in supporting Alex and Carlos through the Williams development programmes and simulator operations.



Welcome to the team 💙 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 22, 2025

“I look forward to using my experience as both a driver and engineer to work closely with the team at Grove to enhance the car’s performance in the simulator and support the race team.

“I would like to thank James, Sven, and the Board for putting their trust in me. I will give everything I have to help the team achieve success.”

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Related