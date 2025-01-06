Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a definitive statement on his future at Red Bull.

Dominating the sport in recent years, the Dutchman added a fourth crown to his tally at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November after a championship battle with Lando Norris.

Despite Verstappen's individual success, however, Red Bull's spot as the sport's top dog was taken, with both McLaren and Ferrari usurping them in the constructors' standings this campaign.

Max Verstappen is currently contracted to Red Bull until 2028

Max Verstappen was linked with a potential switch to Mercedes during the 2024 season

Verstappen makes Red Bull statement

Verstappen's own contract currently runs until 2028 but during what turned out to be his most challenging season yet, it seemed at times that Red Bulls star driver could be tempted to make a team switch, or even leave the sport altogether.

Whilst Mercedes looked less competitive for the majority of last season, the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner continued, with the team principals both taking shots at each other, claiming they had a chance at stealing one another's drivers.

Verstappen’s own father added fuel to the fire recently by admitting that a team switch could still be on the cards should Horner’s outfit not provide his son with a competitive car.

In a conversation with F1, the Red Bull star has now appeared to have cemented his future.

"I’m loving it, I have a contract until 2028," Verstappen declared.

"After that, I don’t want to think about it yet. A lot of things can happen.

"But for now, I’m very happy with where I’m at."

