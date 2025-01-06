close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a definitive statement on his future at Red Bull.

Dominating the sport in recent years, the Dutchman added a fourth crown to his tally at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November after a championship battle with Lando Norris.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Despite Verstappen's individual success, however, Red Bull's spot as the sport's top dog was taken, with both McLaren and Ferrari usurping them in the constructors' standings this campaign.

Max Verstappen is currently contracted to Red Bull until 2028
Max Verstappen was linked with a potential switch to Mercedes during the 2024 season

Verstappen makes Red Bull statement

Verstappen's own contract currently runs until 2028 but during what turned out to be his most challenging season yet, it seemed at times that Red Bulls star driver could be tempted to make a team switch, or even leave the sport altogether.

Whilst Mercedes looked less competitive for the majority of last season, the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner continued, with the team principals both taking shots at each other, claiming they had a chance at stealing one another's drivers.

Verstappen’s own father added fuel to the fire recently by admitting that a team switch could still be on the cards should Horner’s outfit not provide his son with a competitive car.

In a conversation with F1, the Red Bull star has now appeared to have cemented his future.

"I’m loving it, I have a contract until 2028," Verstappen declared.

"After that, I don’t want to think about it yet. A lot of things can happen.

"But for now, I’m very happy with where I’m at."

READ MORE: F1 star MUST look for new team already after BRUTAL Horner comments

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Lando Norris FIA Las Vegas Grand Prix
Major Verstappen F1 2024 statistic emerges in SEVEN FIGURE reveal
Latest F1 News

Major Verstappen F1 2024 statistic emerges in SEVEN FIGURE reveal

  • Yesterday 23:00
Verstappen F1 future complicated again by father's remarks
Max Verstappen

Verstappen F1 future complicated again by father's remarks

  • January 4, 2025 22:00

Latest News

F1 Social

Major McLaren advantage revealed as F1 star gets BOOST

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team CONFIRM driver signing for 2025

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull

Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

  • Today 00:00
Latest F1 News

Major Verstappen F1 2024 statistic emerges in SEVEN FIGURE reveal

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x