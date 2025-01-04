Red Bull signing reveals SHOCK personal touch from Marko

One of Red Bull's winter driver signings has revealed a surprise visit from influential advisor Helmut Marko.

Both Red Bull's senior and junior teams have changed drivers for the upcoming season, with Sergio Perez's departure kick-starting a chain reaction of moves within the team.

The Mexican racer could only manage P8 in the drivers' championship last season, highlighting the stark contrast in driver ability given that team-mate Max Verstappen still managed to bring home the championship despite Red Bull's woes.

The team on the other hand finished third in the constructors' championship behind Ferrari and McLaren, the papaya outfit stealing the title for the first time since 1998.

In an attempt to boost their championship chances in the fight against the ever-growing strengths of McLaren and Ferrari, Red Bull have now signed Liam Lawson, promoting him from junior team RB, with F2 star Isack Hadjar taking his place alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Isack Hadjar has signed his first full-time F1 contract

The fight to become Max Verstappen's team-mate was won by Liam Lawson

Hadjar reveals Marko's contract commitment

Ahead of his debut season in the pinnacle of motorsport, Red Bull junior Hadjar has revealed the dedicated lengths Marko went to to complete the formalities of his F1 contract.

"It really touches me that Helmut came all the way to Italy to personally sign my contract," Hadjar told Canal+.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was instrumental in axing Sergio Perez from F1

The French-Algerian racer clearly appreciated the effort, the 81-year-old F1 advisor having championed the young star's talent.

"I owe him a lot. The relationship I have with him is more than just boss-employee. If things aren’t going well, he won’t just criticize me. He respects me as a person and my approach to the sport."

