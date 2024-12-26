Different sides of Hamilton revealed at Christmas party, mechanic says

A former McLaren mechanic has claimed that he's seen 'all sides' of Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time Formula 1 champion's antics at a Christmas party.

This festive season will be tinged with excitement for Hamilton, as he prepares to move teams for the first time in over a decade, set for a switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Despite achieving six of his world titles with Mercedes, the 39-year-old will leave the team after they failed to provide him with a championship winning car.

In the past three seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton has only acquired two race victories and has often been left frustrated with his and the W15’s pace.

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at Silverstone in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will debut with Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton Christmas party antics revealed at McLaren

Whilst Hamilton will be hoping for a record-breaking eighth world title at Ferrari, his move still remains a gamble, a scenario the champion is used to after his move to Mercedes in 2013.

The Brit only had one world championship to his name when he left McLaren, with figures in the paddock pessimistic that Hamilton could achieve further success at Mercedes, a story that has become legendary since his move.

However, one figure from McLaren has recently recounted a different story about Hamilton, regarding a Christmas party in 2008.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 world title at McLaren

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, former McLaren mechanic between 2000-2009, Marc Priestley, said: “Hamilton brought Scherzinger to a McLaren Christmas party in 2008 - we took over a nightclub.”

"Fernando Alonso did not turn up to our Christmas parties, as you can imagine with how it ended with McLaren.

“Lewis Hamilton can be great at the parties. I remember when he won his first world championship in 2008, he brought his girlfriend at the time, Nicole Scherzinger.

“Hamilton took over the decks at a nightclub we were at and was DJing most of the night. Scherzinger got onto the mic and started singing, with Hamilton joining in, I've seen all sides of him!"

