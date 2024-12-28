Rival boss delivers brutal verdict on Hamilton decline

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has spoken out on Lewis Hamilton's decline in recent years at Ferrari, claiming that the seven-time world champion has looked off form for years.

The British driver will join Ferrari for the 2025 season, ending a 12-year stint at Mercedes which brought an astonishing six Formula 1 drivers' titles.

Mercedes failed to capitalise on the 2022 regulation changes, with Hamilton enduring the longest winless streak of his career until Silverstone this year.

Despite this incredible victory, 2024 will be remembered as his worst season in F1 after he was constantly left frustrated by his and the Mercedes' pace.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at Mercedes in 2024

Can Hamilton win a world title with Ferrari?

Not only has Hamilton been unable to extract the most out of his W15, but has also bemoaned his own speed in 2024, with his team-mate George Russell beating him in qualifying on 19 occasions.

Following a difficult performance at the Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton claimed he was no longer fast as he delivered yet another downcast assessment of his performances.

However, Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025 where he will hope to re-energise his F1 career and fight for an eighth world title.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has since delivered a verdict over Hamilton’s recent performances, and described his relationship with Mercedes as ‘stale’.

Christian Horner delivers Lewis Hamilton verdict

“I mean Lewis, that’s a big move, he’s been with the Mercedes family his entire career so to step out of that into arguably the biggest brand in Formula 1, Ferrari, it’s a great story for Formula 1,” Horner said to talkSPORT.

“It could be just the revitalisation of Lewis he’s been looking for, he’s looked very flat the last three years and perhaps that relationship became a little stale.”

