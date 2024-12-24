Verstappen thrashed by F1 rivals in season-long competition
Verstappen thrashed by F1 rivals in season-long competition
Max Verstappen may have won the Formula 1 drivers' title in 2024, but his hold on the sport appears to be slipping.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix was the scene of his coronation this year, taking the crown with two races to go after holding off Lando Norris.
READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move
However, a run of 10 successive races without a victory earlier in the season allowed Lando Norris to mount a championship challenge, slowly cutting his lead at the top throughout the summer months as Red Bull's performance seemingly fell off a cliff.
Norris and McLaren's stunning form - resulting in their first constructors' championship triumph since 1998 - saw a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 season.
Overall, the season saw seven different drivers claiming more than one race victory, despite Verstappen and Red Bull coming into the season as the overwhelming favourites to dominate the season.
Norris thrashes Verstappen
Now, Verstappen's up-and-down 2024 form seems to have come back to bite him, with the final standings for F1's 'Driver of the Day' award seeing the Dutchman all the way down in seventh.
The award is voted for by fans during every grand prix throughout the season, with it being entirely based on driver skills and racecraft, as opposed to where the driver eventually finishes or car performance throughout the race.
Norris tops the pile with seven awards, to go along with his four race victories, while Charles Leclerc's fine performances saw him claim five Driver of the Day awards.
Verstappen was only given the award once, at the Brazilian GP in November, when he brilliantly raced from 17th on the grid after a poor qualifying to win the race and all but end Norris' championship chances.
EVERY driver you named the @salesforce #F1DriverOfTheDay this season 🗳️#F1 pic.twitter.com/d53T9jOPe9— Formula 1 (@F1) December 20, 2024
READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton given HUGE end of year style honor to close 2024
- 58 minutes ago
Verstappen thrashed by F1 rivals in season-long competition
- 2 uur geleden
Departing star GIFTED F1 car after emotional exit
- Yesterday 21:00
Hamilton taking LESSONS ahead of Ferrari move
- Yesterday 19:00
Verstappen father doubles down on Horner criticism comments
- Yesterday 17:00
Horner reveals Perez to CONTINUE with Red Bull team
- Yesterday 04:00