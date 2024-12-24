Horner reveals Perez to CONTINUE with Red Bull team

Sergio Perez will continue to be part of Red Bull's Formula 1 team, team principal Chrstian Horner has revealed.

The Mexican start started the 2024 season well, following Max Verstappen home to complete Red Bull 1-2s in three of the first four races. However, after third place in China, he failed to step onto the podium in the remaining 19 races of the year.

However, Perez’s early results convinced Red Bull to extend his contract until 2026 with hopes he would once again improve - a belief that failed to materialise.

The Mexican driver eventually finished the 2024 season P8 in the drivers’ standings, and a significant 285 points behind his team-mate Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez's performances drastically declined in 2024

Sergio Perez will be replaced with Liam Lawson

Who will replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Perez’s pace deficit in 2024 also contributed to a third place finish in the constructors’ for Red Bull, as both McLaren and Ferrari usurped their championship rival.

As a result, the Milton Keynes outfit have confirmed that Perez will exit the team in 2025, and will be replaced with Liam Lawson.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has since paid tribute to Perez’s tenure at the team, and even offered an insight into the axed star’s new role within the Formula 1 team.

Sergio Perez set to continue with Red Bull brand

“Checo, he's been a fantastic member of this team, it's been a tough year for him but he’s a great person and of course has played such a key role in the 2021 drivers’ championship,” Horner said to Sky Sports.

“We sat down and discussed it last week. He's decided to take a bit of time out, take a sabbatical from Formula 1 essentially. He'll still be involved with the brand and the team. But he's stepping back from driving duties moving forward.

“It was sad to see him leave the team but it's time for him to spend with his young family as well and reflect on what he wants to do for the future.”

