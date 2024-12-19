Ricciardo hits out in Verstappen row
Multiple-time Formula 1 winner Daniel Ricciardo has sent a former rival a warning amid a current feud.
Max Verstappen and George Russell have been at each other's throats in recent weeks, since the Qatar Grand Prix.
In qualifying, Verstappen was deemed to have driven unnecessarily slowly, with the Dutchman being hit with a one-place grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix.
Ricciardo weighs in on Russell-Verstappen feud
Mercedes star Russell - who was promoted to pole position as a result of the decision - was furious having been blocked on the track by his Red Bull counterpart, and made his feelings known in the stewards' room following the session, prompting Verstappen to admit he'd lost all respect for his rival.
Russell's was quick to issue a response to the four-time world champion's comments, accusing the 27-year-old of being a bully, revealing that he'd been threatened in the wake of the incident at the Lusail International Circuit.
Their back-and-forth-continued over the weekend, and dominated much of the build-up to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with neither driver refusing to back down.
Now, former F1 star Ricciardo has weighed in on their recent conflict.
The Australian has been without a seat in the sport since being axed by VCARB in September, but is enjoying life away from the spotlight.
Despite being linked with a return to F1 in the future, Ricciardo has kept his cards close to his chest as he explores his other options.
Speaking to The Red Flags Podcast, the eight-time grand prix winner said: "It's great television isn't it?
"It's the first time I've seen George angry."
Ricciardo, who was a team-mate of Verstappen at Red Bull for two years in 2016 and 2017, had a message of caution for Russell should he decide to keep taking digs at the 2024 champion.
When quizzed on whether he would advise the Brit to continue, he responded: "Not at the moment, it's a tough battle to win."
