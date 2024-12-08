Major Red Bull mistake hands new F1 star championship
An incoming Formula 1 star has gone into the winter break in the best way possible, being crowned F2 champion.
The drivers’ title in the junior formula went right down to the last weekend at Yas Marina, as Gabriel Bortoleto went head-to-head with title rival Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar.
The Brazilian driver finished the final feature race of the season in P2, which was enough to secure the title after an error for his rival.
Hadjar stalled at the start of the race and was forced to return to the pits, however when he emerged he was already two laps behind the rest of the field.
Gabriel Bortoleto crowned F2 champion
The Frenchman enjoyed an outing in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull during FP1 in Abu Dhabi, but is yet to obtain a full-time F1 drive.
However, Bortoleto will move to Sauber in 2025 where he will race alongside Nico Hulkenberg as the team opt for both youth and experience in their lineup.
“It’s the best feeling in the world. I cannot explain what I am feeling right now,” said Bortoleto.
“It’s just so much adrenaline, so much happiness. Everyone is here to support me – all my family, my sponsors, the whole of Brazil watching us and waking up at six in the morning there. I gave them back happiness on the Sunday morning.
“It’s a dream for me to win F2 in a row after F3, as a rookie. It’s just amazing and I’m not thinking right now. I’m on another planet.”
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris