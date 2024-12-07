F1 champ survives CLOSE ENCOUNTER with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Nature attempted to get involved with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, with one driver surviving a close encounter.

It's far from the first time that an animal has tried to interfere in a Formula 1 session, or even the first time this season.

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend would be incomplete without a visit from the local groundhogs, with Max Verstappen claiming that one of the critters nearly cost him the victory during this year’s race.

Furthermore, FP3 was red flagged at the Singapore GP in September after a lizard (rumoured to be related to Larry the Lizard), stomped around on track, before getting marmalized by Fernando Alonso.

Groundhogs are often seen on track at the Canadian GP

Daniel Ricciardo reacting to the reptilian track invasion at the Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso involved in scary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident

F1 world champion and Aston Martin star Alonso was the latest to again encounter a wild animal during FP3 at the Abu Dhabi GP.

The 43-year-old was completing a flying lap, when a huge bird swooped down onto the track and into the path of Alonso.

Fortunately, neither the bird or Alonso were harmed with the Aston Martin swerving out of the way, in what could have been a scary incident for both parties.

Fernando Alonso was nearly involved in a terrifying incident at Yas Marina

Alonso finished the final practice session of the season in a disappointing P15, above his team-mate Lance Stroll in P18.

On the Friday at Yas Marina, Alonso labelled his car as the ‘worst ever’ in a furious rant over their pace as his season-long frustrations rose to the surface.

The 2024 season has been rather anonymous for the Silverstone-based outfit, who have failed to join the top four teams in the battle at the front, and are likely to finish fifth in the constructors'.

However, with the arrival of design legend Adrian Newey in 2025, Aston Martin will be hoping that his expertise can turn their performances around.

