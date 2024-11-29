F1 driver set to be replaced at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

One of Formula 1's ten teams have confirmed that they'll change one of their drivers at an upcoming race.

Just two race weekends remain in the longest season in the sport's history, with the constructors' championship still up for grabs as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight it out.

A number of teams further back on the grid are also on the hunt for crucial points as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note and build confidence going into next year.

It's been a disappointing season for Williams, who currently find themselves ninth in the standings going into the final double-header.

Teams still have plenty to play for heading into the final double-header of the year

Williams have confirmed one of their young drivers will make his F1 debut this season

Rookie 'honoured' to get F1 opportunity

But with Carlos Sainz set to arrive in 2025, hopes are high that the British outfit have a bright future ahead of them.

Another man hoping to make a big impact at Williams in the coming years is Luke Browning, and he will get his chance to impress behind the wheel at next month's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The team have confirmed the 22-year-old will participate in FP1 at Yas Marina Circuit, on what will be his debut in an F1 vehicle.

Browning - a member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy - was rewarded for a series of strong displays in F3 this season by getting a chance to race for ART the second tier at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he finished seventh.

The British racer will continue to represent for the team for the remainder of this season, but can't wait for an opportunity to show what he can do at the top level on December 6.

Luke Browning will participate in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In a statement published on the team's website, Browning said: “It’s an honour to be driving a Williams F1 car for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

"A huge thank you to everyone at Williams Racing for supporting my development as part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and entrusting me with the FW46.

"I’ll be working hard to prepare and make the most of the opportunity.”

Sven Smeets, sporting director at Williams Racing added: “Luke has had an impressive Formula 3 season and has taken the transition to Formula 2 in his stride, performing well from his first outing in Baku.

"Throughout this year, he has made important contributions to the team through his development work and has demonstrated rapid progress in his understanding, maturity, and race craft.

"We are now looking forward to giving Luke the opportunity to drive the FW46 in Abu Dhabi as the next step in his development as a Williams Racing Academy driver.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether he will step in for Alex Albon or Franco Colapinto, who graduated from the Williams development programme earlier this season to make his bow in F1.

Stepping in for FP1 👊



Williams Racing Academy Driver Luke Browning will take part in the first Free Practice session at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and participate in the end-of-season Young Driver Test.



Read more at the link below ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 27, 2024

