Hamilton F1 car sells for MILLIONS at Las Vegas auction
One of Lewis Hamilton's former race cars went under the hammer in Vegas this weekend, fetching a huge price.
The Formula 1 legend stormed through the field to finish second in Saturday's race, from 10th on the grid, with just two races now remaining in his career with Mercedes.
Hamilton will be chasing down a record breaking eighth world title, after a number of disappointing years with Mercedes have failed to yield a championship bid.
However, in a latest auction in Las Vegas, the sale harked back to Hamilton’s past, as the F1 world prepares for his future.
Lewis Hamilton car sells for less than expected
The 2006 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21, one of the very first cars the champion tested prior to his F1 signing, went on sale in Las Vegas this weekend.
Not only is the MP4-21 associated with the champion, but was also designed under the technical directorship of Adrian Newey in his final season with McLaren.
According to RM Sotheby's, it was the first McLaren model powered by a 'Mercedes-Benz FO108S 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8, originally rated to produce 750 hp at a spine-tingling 19,000 rpm'.
The starting price for the MP4-21 was originally reported to be $2,750,000 - $3,400,000 but in a shock result, the F1 car sold for less than the original expected starting price at 'just' $2.5 million dollars.
