Qualifying at Las Vegas GP DELAYED after massive wreck
Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying has been delayed after a massive crash in Q2 brought out a red flag.
Fans on the strip paid witness to a major crash for Williams starlet Franco Colapinto, who smashed into the wall in the final sector.
Colapinto clipped the kerb, causing him to hit the inside wall at Turn 16 before bouncing across to the outside, scattering the track with debris.
Williams nightmare continues in Las Vegas
Colapinto's crash follows a disastrous outing in Brazil for Williams, where the team had to contend with the damage from three crashes in qualifying and the race.
Once again, the team will face a monumental task to repair the car in time for Saturday night's race, particularly since the team struggled to assemble parts for the Las Vegas GP.
Williams will also be wary of incurring a penalty for the grand prix, but may have to sacrifice their current P14 grid position to make the necessary repairs to Colapinto's car.
Alex Albon also endured a difficult weekend in Las Vegas, where he was blighted by a fuel system issue during FP2, and made a shock Q1 exit in qualifying.
Both incidents could cost Williams crucial points in the constructors' this weekend, where they currently languish in ninth.
