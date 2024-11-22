F1 star set for PENALTY at Las Vegas Grand Prix
The FIA could be set for another hectic weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after announcing a penalty for a driver midway through the first session of the weekend.
The final US race of the season kicked off on Thursday evening with FP1, drivers having to contend with a slippery and dusty track in the cold temperatures.
The drivers' championship is all but wrapped up, with Verstappen on the verge of securing his fourth title in as many seasons.
But in the constructors' standings, it is all to play for still. McLaren currently hold top spot, with Ferrari breathing down their necks. With millions of dollars up for grabs in prize money with each place gained, every point will be vital before the end of the season.
FIA issue Vegas grid penalty
That is especially the case for the teams at the lower end of the table, where one outfit have got off to a nightmare start in Vegas.
Sauber are without a single point to their name in 2024, and that looks set to stay that way this weekend after Valtteri Bottas was hit with a five-place grid penalty for lights out.
The Finn exceeded his limits on power unit components allowed, taking a fourth energy store, above the permitted amount per driver for a season.
The 35-year-old will therefore have to start five places further back on the grid than his qualifying position, making Sauber's search for a first F1 point this year an even taller ask.
