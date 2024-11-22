F1 star threatened with deportation from US before Las Vegas GP
A Formula 1 star has revealed that he was threatened with deportation from the United States ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The glitzy race weekend got underway on Thursday night in the desert with all 20 drivers present, which was at real risk of not being the case.
If Max Verstappen wins or finishes ahead of championship rival Lando Norris this weekend he can claim the championship, with 62 points separating the pair in the standings.
Despite Las Vegas' chance of entering the F1 history books, attention has turned to controversies surrounding the grand prix.
Yuki Tsunoda reveals Las Vegas GP airport threat
RB star Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that when he arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week, he was pulled aside and interviewed by airport officials, where doubts emerged over his entry into the country.
“Luckily they let me in after a couple of discussions, a lot of discussions, actually,” Tsunoda said to the media ahead of the Las Vegas GP.
"I nearly got sent back home. Everything is all good now but yeah, luckily I'm here.”
“There was my physio that I travel with,” he said. “Obviously when you go through customs, you go individually, right?
"And suddenly he [the official] just put me in the room and when I had a conversation I was like: can I bring the person that I'm going to travel with? Maybe he can help a little bit to explain a bit more about myself and the situation in Formula 1?
“But they didn't allow me to bring them or even call anyone. I wanted to call the team as well, or maybe F1 so they can help me. But in that room, you can't do anything."
