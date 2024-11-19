Hamilton announces Vegas release with musical collab
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed an exclusive release ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend.
The seven-time world champion's solo brand will be at the forefront of a unique collaboration with an American music star.
The British star is preparing to compete in his final three races with current team Mercedes, ahead of his switch to Ferrari for 2025.
Hamilton struggled through a difficult Brazilian GP last time out on track where the 39-year-old complained his Mercedes was the ‘worst ever’.
The champion finished P10 after he battled his way back into the points but despite his best efforts, team-mate George Russell has now crept ahead of him in the drivers' championship.
Lewis Hamilton announces exclusive Vegas release
Hamilton will be hoping to put the last race behind him as he prepares for the 2024 Las Vegas GP, with an exciting announcement away from the track teasing fans.
Hamilton's personal brand +44 has announced a stunning new release in collaboration with Golf Wang, a clothing brand established by Tyler, The Creator, who has now joined forces with the F1 star to create the +44 and GOLF release for Vegas.
The retail experience for the new line will be held at The Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas on November 20, the Wednesday prior to the grand prix weekend.
Hamilton’s collaboration with Tyler, The Creator’s brand marks the latest in a long line of fashion projects over the years, with the champion releasing clothing lines with high fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Dior.
