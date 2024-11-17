Major Hamilton STRUGGLES predicted at Ferrari as shock verdict emerges

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 seems like a fairytale move. However, not everyone is convinced that the seven-time champion is going to thrive with the Italian outfit.

Hamilton is set to link up with the Scuderia ahead of next season, teaming up with team chief Fred Vasseur and Monegasque star Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari ends a long-term stint at Mercedes, a partnership that has brought six of his seven world titles and transformed him into one of the sport’s most decorated drivers.

Hamilton also won his first world championship powered by Mercedes engines at McLaren in 2008.

Ecclstone claims Hamilton will find life difficult at Ferrari

Will Ferrari favour Leclerc over Hamilton?

Now, ahead of his move to Ferrari, where he has been tipped to challenge for an eighth world title, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes the Brit could really struggle, even going as far as to say the team will favor Leclerc over him.

When asked by the Daily Mail if Hamilton would be able to surpass Michael Schumacher by claiming an eighth world championship with Ferrari, Ecclestone responded: "I believe he won't,"

"I don't think it will be easy for Lewis. Especially in that team.

"They will back Charles Leclerc. He's quick and has grown up there. They won't dump him for anyone."

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be team-mates in 2025

Ecclestone’s comments reflect widespread speculation about how Ferrari will manage the dynamic between Hamilton and Leclerc, who has established himself as a cornerstone of Ferrari’s future.

Having been with a Ferrari academy driver since 2016 and racing for the F1 team since 2019, Leclerc has a close bond with the team and the Tifosi, and his potential as a future world champion remains a top priority for Ferrari’s long-term strategy.

Ecclestone suggests Ferrari was still the right move for Hamilton

Yet Ecclestone also sees logic in Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes, suggesting that the relationship between Hamilton and his current team had run its course.

"From Lewis' point of view, it may not have been a mistake to join Ferrari. He couldn't exist any longer at Mercedes," Ecclestone said.

"Either he's given up with them, or they have given up on him. They wouldn't do much to keep him, so he is better off going."

With Mercedes trailing Ferrari by 175 points in the constructors' championship, Hamilton's decision to switch to red overalls will play a crucial role in his target of ending his rival Max Verstappen's F1 championship streak.

READ MORE: Red Bull team RELEGATED following FIA announcement

Related