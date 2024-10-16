Hamilton makes Ricciardo-alike US announcement

Lewis Hamilton has made an exciting announcement ahead of Formula 1's return to the Circuit of the Americas this week.

F1 has been on a mini-break since the Singapore Grand Prix last month, gearing up for a hectic end to the season with two sets of back-to-back-to-back races.

Hamilton has just six races remaining at the Silver Arrows following his decision to join rivals Ferrari in 2025.

The Brit announced the move before the action got under way in 2024, revealing his excitement at the prospect of teaming up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian giants.

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

The seven-time champion has been frustrated in recent years at Mercedes

US fans in for a surprise treat

His final season with Mercedes got off to an underwhelming start before an unexpected upturn in form delivered two surprise victories at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break.

But any hopes of a late title charge were quickly extinguished when the season resumed, with Hamilton once again frustrated by a return to the form which had plagued the first few months of his campaign.

Hamilton, however, has an excellent record at the Circuit of the Americas, standing on top of the podium on no fewer than five occasions during his career.

While a sixth victory appears unlikely this weekend, he will have his sights set on upsetting the likes of championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the top of the grid.

And ahead of the showpiece event, the 39-year-old has given fans something else to excited about, announcing on his Instagram story that merchandise from his clothing line Plus 44 will be on sale at a pop-up shop in Austin.

The news comes just weeks after the 105-time race winner teased the release of a new clothing line, sending his social media followers wild.

Away from the F1 spotlight, Hamilton in involved in a number of fashion projects, previously teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger to launch his own collection named TOMMYXLEWIS.

