close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP

Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP

Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP

Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his desire to take a break from F1 after suffering a nightmare outing at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The champion is nearing the end of his final season with Mercedes, as he looks towards re-igniting his career at Ferrari next year.

READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

However, apart from two victories in Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton's final season at Mercedes has been plagued with performance issues.

The Brit has also been beaten consistently by his team-mate George Russell in qualifying, and Hamilton described the Brazilian GP weekend as one of the worst for him at the team.

Lewis Hamilton finished the Brazilian GP in P10
Lewis Hamilton was plagued with performance issues in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton endures miserable Brazilian GP

Hamilton failed to make it into Q3 in Brazil, and finished the race in P10 after he fought bitterly for the final point of the grand prix.

Not only did he criticise Mercedes’ pace but also hinted his desire to take a break from F1, revealing he could happily go on holiday after his performance in Brazil.

READ MORE: FIA announce Norris investigation after UNUSUAL multi-car incident

Lewis Hamilton complained about the feeling of his car in Brazil

“We were just slow,” he said to Sky Sports after the race.

“It was really really tough. I wanted to say a big thank you to the guys in the garage because they turned up super early this morning still did a great job throughout the weekend and everyone back at the factory.

“The team could have won also today at least one car was behaving.”

When asked about the challenges he was dealing with in his car this weekend he continued:

“It's like a plank of wood, no suspension it's bouncing on the tyres everywhere I can’t get on the power anywhere. It's just the worst ride that we’ve ever had particularly through corners it's so stiff.

“But hopefully we won’t have anymore bumpy tracks, I think the last three aren’t so bouncy so I could happily go and take a holiday.”

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari F1 George Russell Brazilian Grand Prix
HISTORIC record beaten in chaotic race - 5 things you may have missed from the Brazilian GP
Brazilian Grand Prix

HISTORIC record beaten in chaotic race - 5 things you may have missed from the Brazilian GP

  • Today 05:00
'Tsunoda to partner Verstappen' and more - Brazilian Grand Prix Hot Takes
F1 Hot Takes

'Tsunoda to partner Verstappen' and more - Brazilian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • Today 03:00

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix

Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP

  • 51 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

HISTORIC record beaten in chaotic race - 5 things you may have missed from the Brazilian GP

  • Today 05:00
Brazilian Grand Prix

Verstappen inspections confirmed after Brazilian GP win

  • Today 04:00
F1 Hot Takes

'Tsunoda to partner Verstappen' and more - Brazilian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • Today 03:00
Xfinity 500

NASCAR Xfinity 500 Results Today: Controversy RAGES as final playoff spots clinched in Martinsville

  • Yesterday 23:54
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen all-but ENDS title battle with INSANE comeback at Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 19:06
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x