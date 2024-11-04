Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP
Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his desire to take a break from F1 after suffering a nightmare outing at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The champion is nearing the end of his final season with Mercedes, as he looks towards re-igniting his career at Ferrari next year.
However, apart from two victories in Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton's final season at Mercedes has been plagued with performance issues.
The Brit has also been beaten consistently by his team-mate George Russell in qualifying, and Hamilton described the Brazilian GP weekend as one of the worst for him at the team.
Lewis Hamilton endures miserable Brazilian GP
Hamilton failed to make it into Q3 in Brazil, and finished the race in P10 after he fought bitterly for the final point of the grand prix.
Not only did he criticise Mercedes’ pace but also hinted his desire to take a break from F1, revealing he could happily go on holiday after his performance in Brazil.
“We were just slow,” he said to Sky Sports after the race.
“It was really really tough. I wanted to say a big thank you to the guys in the garage because they turned up super early this morning still did a great job throughout the weekend and everyone back at the factory.
“The team could have won also today at least one car was behaving.”
When asked about the challenges he was dealing with in his car this weekend he continued:
“It's like a plank of wood, no suspension it's bouncing on the tyres everywhere I can’t get on the power anywhere. It's just the worst ride that we’ve ever had particularly through corners it's so stiff.
“But hopefully we won’t have anymore bumpy tracks, I think the last three aren’t so bouncy so I could happily go and take a holiday.”
