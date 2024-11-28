Cullen move to Ferrari debated as BOLD Hamilton statement made

A bold claim has been made on Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 future that involves his former confidante Angela Cullen.

A physiotherapist by trade, but much more than that in reality, Cullen now works in IndyCar with Marcus Armstrong, but previously, she worked with Hamilton in F1 during his peak championship-winning years.

The pair worked together between 2016 to 2023, for example, and during those years, Hamilton scooped four of his seven world championships.

Now, ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has debated the possibility of Hamilton and Cullen working together again.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Angela Cullen was frequently spotted alongside Hamilton in the F1 paddock

Lewis Hamilton Angela Cullen reunion?

Whilst there are no reports that the pair are set to make a stunning reunion, many have questioned Hamilton's form of late, and given the success he had working alongside Cullen, the pair working together again would not seem a crazy idea from the outside looking in.

However, rather than going back to what he is familiar with ahead of next season, Villeneuve believes that Hamilton needs a fresh start ahead of his major upcoming move.

"When you do a big move you start afresh like Lewis Hamilton is, it means you don't go with your old engineer or physiotherapist like Angela Cullen," Villeneuve told Grosvenor Sport.

Jacques Villeneuve says Hamilton does not need a Cullen reunion

"He has won with McLaren, he's won with Mercedes. So there’s no issue there.”

Villeneuve continued, suggesting that he believed the driver's relationship with his engineer was likely more pivotal than his physio: “I have no idea how Angela and Lewis worked together. As far as I was concerned the driver always relied on his engineer, who was the person that was the closest to him on a race weekend,"

“That was always the person that you, the driver, could lean on and that's where you build trust.

"The physio is part of that small group of people that is in the driver’s confidence loop who they rely on.”

