F1 team boss ready to BREAK stunning contract
A Formula 1 team has been linked with a stunning move to drop one of their drivers for 2025.
Next season's grid was theoretically set to some extent, but a handful of organisations have been yet to make a move.
Lewis Hamilton's stunning switch to Ferrari announced before the 2024 season was the catalyst for a plethora of moves, including 18-year-old teen sensation Kimi Antonelli replacing the seven-time world champion at Mercedes.
Another teenager in Ollie Bearman will take to the grid with Haas and be partnered by current Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, following Nico Hulkenberg's decision to ditch Haas for Sauber/Audi.
Flavio Briatore 'wants' to sign Colapinto for 2025
Alpine opted to replace Ocon with reserve driver and F1 rookie Jack Doohan, who is the son of racing legend Mick Doohan.
The 21-year-old is all set to get his first taste of a full-time F1 seat with Alpine, partnering Frenchman Pierre Gasly in 2025.
However, recent reports suggested that the move could be in doubt, with Williams star Franco Colapinto instead tipped to replace Doohan before the season has even begun.
Colapinto has excelled in his role with Williams since replacing Logan Sargeant earlier in 2024, scoring five points with the struggling outfit and providing a real challenge to much more experienced team-mate Alex Albon.
Now, Blick are reporting that Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore phoned F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to tell him that he 'wants' Colapinto to sit in the Alpine seat for 2025.
Speaking to the above publication, Ecclestone neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, instead offering a cryptic answer: "In Formula 1, anything is possible. Until the money is in the bank."
Alpine declined to comment on the Doohan-Colapinto switch rumours when approached by GPFans.
