Formula 1 team announce MAJOR driver move

Popular young Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been revealed as a new Alpine driver, ahead of the 2025 season.

The youngster was a breakout star in the second half of the 2024 season, when he came in for disappointing American driver Logan Sargeant only to be ousted by Carlos Sainz.

That left Colapinto without a 2025 seat, and speculation has been rife about his future in the sport.

Now, a new role has been confirmed for the 21-year-old, with Colapinto ditching Williams, whose driver lineup is currently secured until the 2027 season.

Franco Colapinto has signed with Alpine

Flavio Briatore is working with Alpine as their executive advisor

Colapinto signs with Alpine

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore suggested that he had one eye on Colapinto, should new driver signing Jack Doohan not hit the ground running.

Also 21 years old, Doohan is set for his first full-time seat in F1, being signed by Alpine earlier in the year.

Now, it appears that the Australian youngster will be under immense pressure, with the threat of Colapinto looming large, waiting to take over should he not perform to Alpine's liking.

Colapinto has signed on a multi-year deal, suggesting that the team will find a spot for him in their driver lineup in the years to come.

In an official statement, Colapinto said of his new opportunity: "I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They turned my dream of racing in Formula One into reality, and I will always be grateful for that.

"Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honour. A huge thank you to Luca [de Meo], Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for believing in me and welcoming me into the team with open arms. I cannot wait to get started and see where this journey takes us.

"Also, a massive thank you to all my sponsors and partners who stood by me through the challenges of the 2024 season. Your support made it all possible, and to my incredible fans in Argentina: ‘Muchas gracias!’ Your passion and encouragement mean the world to me. Let’s aim for even greater things in 2025 and beyond."

