Shock F1 star given Red Bull 'offer' after Perez REPLACEMENT verdict

Red Bull have reportedly made a shock Formula 1 star an offer ahead of the 2025 season.

It has been a hectic time for the team and their driver pool of late, with Red Bull essentially having the power to decide who drives for both the main team and Visa Cash App RB.

There is no better demonstration of this than last month, when Daniel Ricciardo was fired to make way for Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, with Red Bull keen to get a look at the Kiwi ahead of deciding on his future.

Lawson has shown mixed form in his two races so far but will be looking to stake a claim for a full-time driver for next season in the final four rounds of the campaign.

Red Bull recently fired Daniel Ricciardo and put Liam Lawson in at VCARB

Sergio Perez has endured a difficult 2024 so far

Red Bull make driver 'offer'

Whilst a vacancy remains at VCARB for 2025, there could arguably be a place up for grabs alongside Max Verstappen in the main team, with Sergio Perez also struggling this campaign.

Despite Sergio Perez being contracted for next year, speculation has consistently linked him with an exit amid what he himself has admitted has been a 'terrible' season for him.

"I know I've had a terrible season, a very difficult one," the Mexican confessed to the media ahead of his home race this weekend.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has even admitted that the team are set to hold talks over his future at the end of the season, suggesting he could be replaced if his performances do not improve.

Amid those words, reports via Sky Sport Italia have claimed that Red Bull have made a move to sign a shock name - Williams' Franco Colapinto.

According to their report, Red Bull have made an offer to Colapinto, who is currently without a drive for 2025 despite having impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant earlier this season.

Franco Colapinto has reportedly been made an offer by Red Bull

Prior to his F1 promotion, Williams had already locked in their 2025 lineup with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, leaving Colapinto somewhat in the lurch.

This Red Bull 'offer' could be a lifeline for the Argentine, though, although the report does not explicitly state whether or not the offer is to drive for Red Bull or VCARB.

Amid Sergio Perez's poor 2024 form and speculation linking him with the axe throughout the season, all options appear open at this stage.

Audi's F1 project has also been linked with a potential swoop for Colapinto, with Sauber - the team the German brand is set to take over in 2026 - still having a vacancy for next season.

