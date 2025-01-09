Dropped F1 driver set for SURPRISE comeback in 2025

Reports have claimed that a Formula 1 star is set to be handed a position back in the sport in 2025.

There was a lot of driver turnover during and after the 2024 season, with the likes of Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Franco Colapinto all out of seats.

For Colapinto, his age and impressive spell at Williams means he is likely to one day find himself in a full-time position on the F1 grid, but he was displaced by the move of race-winning Spaniard Carlos Sainz to Williams for 2025 and beyond.

21-year-old Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant midway through 2024 while knowing that Sainz had signed for 2025, and impressed team principals up and down the paddock.

Franco Colapinto impressed after replacing Logan Sargeant

Flavio Briatore has hinted at pressure on Jack Doohan to perform immediately

Where will Colapinto drive in 2025?

While Williams team principal James Vowles has suggested that there is a reserve driver role waiting for Colapinto at Williams, the Argentine racer has been linked with a number of other moves too.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore recently suggested that he had his eye on Colapinto, if new driver signing Jack Doohan doesn't hit the ground running with his performances for the Enstone outfit.

Now, it has been reported by Argentine publication Ole that Colapinto is close to signing a deal to become a reserve driver with Alpine.

They are reporting that it is only a matter of time before Colapinto is officially announced, despite the recent signing of Ryo Hirakawa as a test and reserve driver with the team.

However, it is unlikely that Hirakawa, at the age of 30 and with no F1 race experience under his belt, would be seen as a replacement for Doohan, should the Australian driver fail to perform.

GPFans have contacted Alpine about the rumours regarding Colapinto.

