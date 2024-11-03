F1 title battle takes MASSIVE twist in huge Brazilian GP wreck

The battle for the Formula 1 drivers' title has taken a massive twist at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Franco Colapinto crashing out to cause a consequential red flag.

The Argentine driver lost control on the fast run to the finish line at Interlagos, spinning into the wall and smashing into the wall.

Crucially, the incident prompted a red flag and played perfectly into Verstappen's hands, who sat in P2 could change his tyres for free and eliminated the threat of Lando Norris from behind.

The British star sat in P4 prior to the red flag, after serving his pitstop during the virtual safety car following the crash of Nico Hulkenberg.

Lando Norris delivered major championship blow

Verstappen started the race in P16, but quickly made his way through the field to place himself in contention during the pit window.

Despite starting on pole, Norris lost the lead to George Russell on the opening lap and therefore a major opportunity to slice Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings.

The FIA have confirmed that the race will resume with a rolling start, with delays expected until the weather conditions improve.

Norris will have to get past the Alpine of Pierre Gasly before he can battle Verstappen on the re-start, with the Dutchman appearing as the favourite to win the race.

