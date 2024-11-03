Ferrari star hit with CONTROVERSIAL Verstappen punishment

The FIA have handed out a controversial punishment to one of the drivers at the head of their grid.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified for third and fifth respectively for the sprint race in Sao Paulo, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris locking out the front row.

READ MORE: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes

Max Verstappen fills the gap in fifth for Red Bull, who will be hoping that neither of their drivers will be hit with penalties from the stewards after an incident-packed weekend in Mexico last time out.

The FIA, however, have already been busy and handed out a punishment for Leclerc in Brazil after a foul-mouthed moment in a press conference last week.

The Monegasque driver used the F-word after being asked what was going through his head during a hairy-moment in Mexico.

Charles Leclerc has been punished by the FIA

Max Verstappen was punished by the FIA for his language in a press conference

Although immediately realising his use of unpleasant language, the FIA launched an investigation as to whether or not Leclerc should be punished.

FIA confirm F1 punishment for Leclerc in Brazil

The spotlight was on the sport's governing body after they gave Verstappen a form of motorsport community service following a similar incident.

The FIA have now also punished Leclerc for his language, but with a different ruling this time round.

The 27-year-old was fined €10,000, €5,000 of which is: "suspended on condition that there is no further breach of a similar nature within the next 12 months."

Charles Leclerc has been fined €10,000 by the FIA

The different punishment for Leclerc compared to Verstappen was explained in an official statement.

"During the hearing Leclerc expressed his regret for his momentary lack of judgment and shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport," it read.

"The Stewards considered the mitigation factor that Leclerc was immediately apologetic.

"The Stewards while noting that the driver’s contrite behaviour conclude that a breach has occurred and a penalty is warranted.

"The Stewards do not consider that this breach reached the same level as the most recent case (Verstappen's Singapore press conference) and as such chose to levy a fine of €10,000 with €5,000 suspended pending no repeat within 12 months."

READ MORE: FIA announce late Verstappen DEMOTION in Brazilian GP sprint race

Related