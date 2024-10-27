Mexican Grand Prix: Safety car out after FIRST CORNER crash
Mexican Grand Prix: Safety car out after FIRST CORNER crash
A chaotic start to the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix saw an early safety car brought out after a first lap crash.
Two cars collided on the long run down to turn one at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with an almighty fight for slipstreams down into the first corner.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City
Max Verstappen did manage to get ahead of the Spaniard, but the real incident that caught the eye was contact between the Visa Cash App RB of Yuki Tsunoda and the Williams of Alex Albon further down the order.
Tsunoda went flying into the barriers down the straight as a result of the collision, with Albon's Williams also forced to park up at the following corner with damage.
Elsewhere, Red Bull star Sergio Perez had a bad getaway, with the Mexican given a penalty following a race start infringement.
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
Sergio Perez disaster in Mexico
It has already been a disastrous weekend for Perez in front of his adoring crowd after putting in a shocking performance in qualifying on Saturday.
The Red Bull driver’s best effort was only good enough for P18 in qualifying on Saturday, leaving the 34-year-old with plenty to do at the race start.
Perhaps as a result, it appears the Mexican may have been a tad eager as the lights were preparing to go green.
As a result of his false start, Perez was given a five-second penalty by the FIA, making his task at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez all the more great.
The only consolation for Perez is that the vast majority of the race still remains.
READ MORE: Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Mexican GP Results Today: MASSIVE penalties cause dramatic championship swing
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Homestead-Miami Results Today: MAGICAL final lap clinches Reddick Championship 4 spot
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen hit with MASSIVE double penalty over 'dangerous' moves
- 3 uur geleden
Mexican Grand Prix: Safety car out after FIRST CORNER crash
- 3 uur geleden
'FIA to blame for Verstappen penalty CHAOS' - Mexican Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 17 minutes ago
F1 champion retires early from HISTORIC Mexican GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec