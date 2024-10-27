Mexican Grand Prix: Safety car out after FIRST CORNER crash

A chaotic start to the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix saw an early safety car brought out after a first lap crash.

Two cars collided on the long run down to turn one at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with an almighty fight for slipstreams down into the first corner.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City

Max Verstappen did manage to get ahead of the Spaniard, but the real incident that caught the eye was contact between the Visa Cash App RB of Yuki Tsunoda and the Williams of Alex Albon further down the order.

Tsunoda went flying into the barriers down the straight as a result of the collision, with Albon's Williams also forced to park up at the following corner with damage.

Elsewhere, Red Bull star Sergio Perez had a bad getaway, with the Mexican given a penalty following a race start infringement.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Sergio Perez disaster in Mexico

It has already been a disastrous weekend for Perez in front of his adoring crowd after putting in a shocking performance in qualifying on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver’s best effort was only good enough for P18 in qualifying on Saturday, leaving the 34-year-old with plenty to do at the race start.

Perhaps as a result, it appears the Mexican may have been a tad eager as the lights were preparing to go green.

As a result of his false start, Perez was given a five-second penalty by the FIA, making his task at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez all the more great.

The only consolation for Perez is that the vast majority of the race still remains.

READ MORE: Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP

Related