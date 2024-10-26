F1 Results Today: Verstappen WOES deepen as Red Bull rivals DOMINATE
Max Verstappen suffered problems with his car, as Red Bull's rivals dominated practice at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was struggling with power unit problems in FP1, and these persisted as the champion tried to get some extensive running in during FP2, leading to the team having to retire the car.
FP2 was an extended session due to a Pirelli tyre test, but Verstappen was still not able to complete many laps throughout Friday as he attempted to fine tune his car setup ready for a crucial weekend.
A red flag was soon waved after George Russell suffered a terrifying crash, and was seen clutching his ribs as he walked out of the car with the Brit transported straight to the medical centre.
A spokesperson later confirmed that Russell was 'physically okay', but the Mercedes garage will have a lot of work ahead of them to get the car ready for Saturday.
Carlos Sainz set the fastest time in the disrupted session as Ferrari continued to impress in Mexico, with eight points separating them from Red Bull in the constructors' title battle.
Once again Yuki Tsunoda managed to beat both Red Bull drivers, and finished P3 just behind the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.
F1 FP2 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2024
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:17.699secs
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.178sec
3. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.179sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.188sec
5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.249sec
6. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.540sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.580sec
8. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.652sec
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.693sec
10. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.861sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.880sec
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.922sec
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.957sec
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.191sec
15. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.209sec
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.243sec
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.281sec
18. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.342sec
19. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - NO TIME
20. Alex Albon [Williams] - NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
