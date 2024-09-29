Key figure discusses 'CONCERNS' regarding new F1 race

Concerns regarding a new grand prix set to hit the Formula 1 calendar in 2026 have been discussed by the city's mayor.

Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, has come out publicly to deny rumors that the event is already facing problems.

The Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place in Madrid from 2026, taking the reigns from the current race in Barcelona, where the grand prix has been hosted since 1991.

The announcement of the destination change was met with some backlash, with fans claiming F1 have ruined the calendar through the addition of modern street circuits, following the first Las Vegas GP in 2023.

The plans to race in Madrid will incorporate both street and traditional racetrack elements at IFEMA- the proposed venue.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will have a new destination for their home grand prix

Madrid will be the new host of the Spanish GP from 2026

Will Madrid host the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026?

F1 fans need not worry, as the circuit plans have been designed with on-track entertainment as the priority.

The contract for Madrid to hold the Spanish GP currently stands from 2026 until 2035, despite worries that the event will not find sufficient sponsors.

"We have no concerns regarding the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The apocalyptic predictions about what will happen in this city will not come true," said the mayor.

"Whether they like it or not, there will be a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026. Ifema has been working within the planned timeframes, from the point of view of the administrative requirements to implement Formula 1 with the City Council and the Community of Madrid," he added.

