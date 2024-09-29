Key figure discusses 'CONCERNS' regarding new F1 race
Key figure discusses 'CONCERNS' regarding new F1 race
Concerns regarding a new grand prix set to hit the Formula 1 calendar in 2026 have been discussed by the city's mayor.
Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, has come out publicly to deny rumors that the event is already facing problems.
READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
The Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place in Madrid from 2026, taking the reigns from the current race in Barcelona, where the grand prix has been hosted since 1991.
The announcement of the destination change was met with some backlash, with fans claiming F1 have ruined the calendar through the addition of modern street circuits, following the first Las Vegas GP in 2023.
The plans to race in Madrid will incorporate both street and traditional racetrack elements at IFEMA- the proposed venue.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Will Madrid host the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026?
F1 fans need not worry, as the circuit plans have been designed with on-track entertainment as the priority.
The contract for Madrid to hold the Spanish GP currently stands from 2026 until 2035, despite worries that the event will not find sufficient sponsors.
"We have no concerns regarding the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The apocalyptic predictions about what will happen in this city will not come true," said the mayor.
"Whether they like it or not, there will be a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2026. Ifema has been working within the planned timeframes, from the point of view of the administrative requirements to implement Formula 1 with the City Council and the Community of Madrid," he added.
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Key figure discusses 'CONCERNS' regarding new F1 race
- 1 uur geleden
Horner offers DAMNING Perez verdict as Red Bull demands made clear
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar champ Palou reveals switch to ALTERNATIVE racing series
- Today 02:00
Ricciardo teases 'next adventure' as star BREAKS SILENCE after F1 firing
- Today 01:00
Deebo Samuel showcases INSANE skill as NFL star lives F1 fantasy
- Today 00:00
Ricciardo told he 'deserved better' after CRUEL ending to F1 career
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov