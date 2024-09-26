Mercedes chief backs Ricciardo as Red Bull 'dirty play' discussed
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has offered Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull his surprise backing after controversy surrounding the Aussie's fastest lap at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The RB star was the subject of plenty of interest at the Marina Bay Street Circuit across the entire weekend with speculation swirling that it could be his final appearance in Formula 1.
An official announcement from Visa Cash App RB confirming Ricciardo is to be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson has now been delivered, with Lawson set to step in to the RB car for the remaining six races of the season, starting at next month's United States Grand Prix.
The 35-year-old has endured a difficult spell at RB since joining the team midway through last season, and, with his contract up at the end of this campaign, he has failed to convince his bosses that he is worthy of a seat for the remainder of the season.
Wolff downplays Singapore drama
While he wasn't able to deliver a top-10 finish on Sunday, he did manage to post the fastest lap of the day in the closing stages.
That achievement conveniently provided a boost to his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who is involved in a fierce battle with Lando Norris for the drivers' championship.
Norris had looked set to add a fastest-lap bonus point to his race-winning tally until Ricciardo's late heroics, thus landing a small blow to the McLaren star's title chances.
Speaking after the race, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella questioned the move to put Ricciardo on a fresh set of soft tires as he highlighted his concerns over the relationship between RB and Red Bull.
But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has leaped to the defense of the eight-time race winner, admitting that he had no issues with the teams helping each other out.
"I think you've got to probably play all strategies that you have," he said, as reported by The Express. "I don't think was a dirty play. Not at all,"
"It could come down to a point, it was within the regulations.
"The drivers weren't unfair with each other. It's no big deal."
