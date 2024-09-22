Verstappen FURIOUS at Singapore GP as F1 champ launches 'undercut' rant
Verstappen FURIOUS at Singapore GP as F1 champ launches 'undercut' rant
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen labeled his Red Bull team as 'stupid' in an undercut rant at the Singapore Grand Prix.
When the Dutchman came into the pits at almost exactly half distance, he was already 18 seconds behind championship challenger Lando Norris.
F1 RESULTS: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies in Singapore
The three-time champion was then dismayed to see Ferrari's Charles Leclerc overtake him at the pit exit, initially believing he had been undercut by the Ferrari.
"I just don't get it, why we let him undercut us by so far?! It's just so stupid," he proclaimed.
However, Leclerc had not stopped yet and had not undercut Verstappen. The Monegasque driver was on old tires, and Verstappen easily passed him.
Max Verstappen's radio rants
Despite this being a mix-up in communications, it does add to the Dutchman's long list of radio rants at his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.
.At the Hungarian GP, Verstappen was called 'childish' by Lambiase following an afternoon of X-rated rants from the Dutchman, while his frustrations over Red Bull's performance struggles have begun to show in recent races.
Verstappen has also recently been punished for using bad language by the FIA, prompting an unusual response from the Dutchman at the Singapore GP.
The Dutchman would have been thrilled to find out that Leclerc had not pitted, but continued to be frustrated by his inability to catch championship rival Norris.
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
