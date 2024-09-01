close global

Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off

Max Verstappen has taken to team radio to suggest that Lewis Hamilton be given a penalty after a chaotic start in Monza.

The 2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start, with pole sitter Lando Norris losing two positions on the first lap.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

The Brit appeared to get a good start, fending off team-mate Oscar Piastri and George Russell into Turn 1, before Piastri got a better run heading into Turn 2.

Piastri overtook his McLaren team-mate for the lead, with Norris taken by surprise and also losing out to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who moved up to second.

Meanwhile, world champion Verstappen called for a penalty for his fierce rival Hamilton, after accusing the Brit of not leaving enough room when attempting a pass.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are fierce rivals
Lando Norris lost two positions on the first lap at Monza

Verstappen begins Italian GP charge

Following a poor qualifying where he could only put his RB20 in seventh, Verstappen started Sunday's race desperate to limit damage to Norris in the drivers' championship.

Norris started the race 70 points behind Verstappen in the championship, but with six places between himself and the Dutchman on the track.

Verstappen made up a position on the first lap, overtaking one Mercedes in Russell as the Brit appeared to be forced off the track heading into Turn 1, before attempting to do the same to old rival Hamilton.

However, the Dutchman was left frustrated by his inability to pass the 39-year-old, taking to team radio to call for a penalty for Hamilton.

"Lewis didn't leave a car's width," Verstappen suggested. "I mean, I got a penalty for that.. so..."

Norris and Verstappen's contrasting starts will give Red Bull hope that they can extend their advantage in the constructors' championship standings.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Lando Norris Charles Leclerc
