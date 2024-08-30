F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Last weekend's Dutch GP saw Lando Norris secure a dominant victory over home favorite Max Verstappen, leading by 22.896sec come the checkered flag.

This marked the Briton's second career win following his triumph in Miami earlier this season, while Verstappen has now gone five straight races without tasting victory.

Now heading into Monza, Norris will be looking to replicate his impressive performance from last weekend and close in on the gap with Verstappen in the championship.

But how will the weather play out?

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 30: FP1 and FP2

The weekend kicks off with a sunny day with no rain forecast, with temperatures reaching a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 24 degrees.

Humidity is expected to be relatively high, reaching up to 40 per cent during the first practice session and around 25 per cent during the second run.

Saturday, August 31: FP3 and Qualifying

The warm conditions persist on Saturday, with high temperatures remaining around 33 degrees and lows dropping to 24 degrees.

The final practice session is expected to be dry, but there is a very slight chance of rain at around 10 per cent during the qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Sunday, September 1: Race

Race day could see some rain, with around a 30 per cent chance of showers currently predicted at the 3pm local start time.

Humidity levels will be around 40 per cent, and temperatures will reach a high of 33 degrees.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

