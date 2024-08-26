close global

Audi in talks with ICONIC F1 name for 2025 comeback

An iconic F1 name could return to the grid in 2025 with Audi after recently admitting to talks with the team.

Audi will takeover Sauber from 2026 onwards, and will not only join the grid as a team but also as a power unit manufacturer.

Former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will assume the role of team principal, with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto as Audi’s Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer.

Audi have already announced that Nico Hulkenberg will be joining them from 2025 onwards, with their final seat yet to be filled.

Former Ferrari boss will lead Audi
Nico Hulkenberg is the only driver confirmed for Audi's line-up

Who will complete Audi’s line-up?

Current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has been tipped to remain at the team, however some reports suggest another driver may have an outside chance of filling the seat.

Sebastian Vettel has previously been linked to Audi, but a comeback from the four-time world champion also seems unlikely with the team ruling out the idea of two German drivers.

Speaking to Sky Germany former Haas driver, Mick Schumacher, revealed that there had been talks with Audi over an F1 comeback.

Could we see Mick Schumacher at Audi?

“I mean, of course, there are talks. But not more than that,” he said.

“We have to wait now. I think everyone takes a little more time now to really analyse the situation well and then make the best decision or the best choice as far as the drivers are concerned.

“And I can only give my best and hope that it will be enough to get the seat. They know what talent I have and what I can do. And that's why we have to see.

“In the end, I have two years on my account with Haas and you were able to see what I can do. I think the teams know how I work. You saw that in the junior categories as well.”

