American F1 star in FIERY crash after losing seat

Logan Sargeant's Williams has burst into flames after a terrifying crash during FP3 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The American star was coming out of Turn 3 heading into Turn 4 where he dipped a wheel into the wet grass and crashed his car.

The Williams burst into flames after the impact but thankfully Sargeant confirmed over team radio that he was 'okay' before jumping out of the car.

Both the front wing and rear of Sargeant's car were badly damaged, as the marshals rushed out on the track to put out the fire.

A red flag was thrown to recover the damaged Williams and repair the barriers, resulting in a lengthy delay – and just two minutes further running at the end of the session.

Will Logan Sargeant take part in qualifying?

Sargeant's Williams will take a while to repair, with the American expected to miss qualifying due to the damage.

Discussing the incident during commentary, Sky Sports' Anthony Davidson appeared baffled that he managed to crash in that location.

"How on earth did that happen at that part of the track?" he said. "You’ve got so much downforce going through the car there at high speed and it’s not really usually a corner that tests the balance and grip of the car."

Team principal James Vowles confirmed that Sargeant had been taken to the medical centre, and suggested that he will need a chassis change.

"There's no good time [to crash]. Hundreds of hours are spent on making things," Vowles said.

"The worst time is when you have just introduced some bits and you put it into the wall.

"The difficult there is it's FP3. Qualifying will be upon us pretty quickly but the car is in a pretty bad state."

When asked if Williams had any spare parts or chassis the team boss hinted that a huge change could be needed for Sargeant's car.

"Yes. But, there's a limited amount, so if something happens to the other car, you need to make sure in parc ferme that you have spares. That's what I want to understand now. Can you service both cars?

"The first step of it is we will go through in detail what's been damaged. It looks pretty serious and that could result in a chassis change."

Sargeant will not be racing for Williams next season after the team announced Carlos Sainz would be competing alongside Alex Albon for 2025.

