F1 Results Today: Weather causes CHAOS at Zandvoort as Verstappen spins

A chaotic first practice session gave little true indication of which teams have the best pace at Zandvoort this weekend, with rain and high winds disrupting running.

Nico Hulkenberg was one of the handful of drivers out in the worst of the conditions, with his multiple excursions across the gravel showing, perhaps, why others preferred the shelter of their garages.

Max Verstappen came out when the rain stopped and the track began to dry, pitching his Red Bull into a spin on a push lap but getting out of the incident unscathed in front of his home fans.

Teams managed to come out on dry tyres at the end of the session, turning the timing sheets upside down late on as times improved by several seconds.

Here are the standings from the first practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. George Russell [Mercedes]

6. Alex Albon [Williams]

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

10. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

13. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

16. Robert Shwartzman [Kick Sauber]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

