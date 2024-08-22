IndyCar Series 2024: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and how to watch

IndyCar Series heads to Portland International Raceway this weekend for the Grand Prix of Portland.

The championship enters its final stages, with the Grand Prix of Portland serving as round 14 of 17 for the 2024 season.

Last time out in Illinois saw Josef Newgarden beat Scott McLaughlin and Linus Lundqvist to victory at the Bommarito 500, while current championship leader Alex Palou settled for fourth. This extends the Spaniard's unwanted streak of being winless on ovals throughout his IndyCar career.

Despite this, Palou maintains the championship lead with 443 points, holding a 59-point gap over Colton Herta as the series approaches the final road course race of the season.

Grand Prix of Portland start times

The 110-lap race kicks off on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 3pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST Practice 1 5:55pm on Friday 4:55pm on Friday 2:55pm on Friday 10:55pm on Friday 11:55pm on Friday Practice 2 12pm on Saturday 11am on Saturday 9am on Saturday 5pm on Saturday 6pm on Saturday Qualifications 3:30pm on Saturday 2:30pm on Saturday 12:30pm on Saturday 8:30pm on Saturday 9:30pm on Saturday Final Practice 8:15pm on Saturday 7:15pm on Saturday 5:15pm on Saturday 1:15am on Sunday 2:15am on Sunday Race 3pm on Sunday 2pm on Sunday 12pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday 9pm on Sunday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



Grand Prix of Portland FAQs

What date is the Grand Prix of Portland race?

The race takes place on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

What time is the Grand Prix of Portland race?

The race kicks off at 3pm ET.

Where is the Grand Prix of Portland takes place?

The Grand Prix of Portland takes place at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon.

What length is the Portland International Raceway?

The Portland International Raceway is a 1.964-mile natural road course.

