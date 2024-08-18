close global

IndyCar St Louis 500 at Gateway Results: Star makes HISTORY after late red flag restart

A fascinating end to the St. Louis 500 saw a late-race shootout, in an event which was red flagged inside the final ten laps after a caution restart wreck involving three cars.

That final shoot-out saw Josef Newgarden jump up into the top 10 of all-time IndyCar Series wins with 31, but it wasn't without a lot of work and drama.

Several cautions meant that it was difficult to figure out how long cars could go on their tanks, dependent on their fuel-saving, and a caution brought out by Newgarden (with an amazing save high on the track which nevertheless brought out a caution period) set up a knife-edge last 50-some laps.

Some drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, pitted from good positions during that period while others – including Will Power, who inherited the lead when McLaughlin pitted – stayed out only to jump in a handful of laps later for a splash-and-go stop.

The last caution of the race (nominally) ended with ten laps to go, at which Alexander Rossi went into the back of Power's car and up into the air – with the latter blaming the crash on winner Newgarden.

Colton Herta got a post-race penalty for a block, although it only dropped him one place behind Alex Palou.

St. Louis 500 at Gateway results

1. Josef Newgarden, #2 Team Penske
2. Scott McLaughlin, #3 Team Penske
3. Linus Lundqvist, #8 Chip Ganassi Racing
4. Alex Palou, #10 Chip Ganassi Racing
5. Colton Herta, #26 Andretti Global w/Curb Agajanian (including penalty)
6. Felix Rosenqvist, #60 Meyer Shank Racing
7. Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren
8. Marcus Armstrong, #11 Chip Ganassi Racing
9. Sting Ray Robb, #41 AJ Foyt Enterprises
10. Rinus VeeKay, #21 Ed Carpenter Racing
11. Scott Dixon, #9 Chip Ganassi Racing
12. Santino Ferrucci, #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises
13. Conor Daly, #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing
14. Pietro Fittipaldi, #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
15. Christian Lundgaard, #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
16. Romain Grosjean, #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing
17. Ed Carpenter, #20 Ed Carpenter Racing
18. Alexander Rossi, #7 Arrow McLaren
19. Will Power, #12 Team Penske
20. Jack Harvey, #18 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
21. David Malukas, #66 Meyer Shank Racing
22. Kyle Kirkwood, #27 Andretti Global
23. Graham Rahal, #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
24. Marcus Ericsson, #28 Andretti Global
25. Kyffin Simpson, #4 Chip Ganassi Racing
26. Pato O’Ward, #5 Arrow McLaren
27. Katherine Legge, #51 Dale Coyne Racing

