IndyCar star gives TELLING answer to F1 links
IndyCar star gives TELLING answer to F1 links
IndyCar star Alex Palou has recently revealed whether he will race in F1 after being linked with a move to the series.
The two-time IndyCar champion secured his titles in 2021 and 2023, and is the current leader in the standings with 49 points separating him from Will Power.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
However, the Spanish star was once tipped for a Formula 1 move, after he took part in a practice session with McLaren at the United States Grand Prix in 2022.
His relationship with the Woking-based outfit has since ended as he decided to remain with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, instead of pursuing an F1 drive with McLaren.
Will Alex Palou ever race in F1?
Palou has also been attached to a drive with Audi, however in a recent interview with Marca the rumours that he could race in F1 have been put to bed.
“It depends on how you look at it. Some people think that, for example, Albon has had a better racing career than me,” Palou said.
“But I prefer two IndyCar titles to no Formula 1 wins.
"Obviously we would all have liked to have been in Formula 1 and seen what we could have done, although we all know that I wouldn't have won two championships.
READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership
“Obviously, I tried. If it didn't work out... well, that's okay . Let's just say it doesn't hurt me. I tried, it didn't work out and that's it.
“I haven't lost anything. And no, I don't think Formula 1 has lost anything just as I haven't lost anything .
“I'm enjoying every day here incredibly, winning races and championships.”
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Richmond pole-winner BEGS NASCAR to expand rule change
- 11 minutes ago
Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar star gives TELLING answer to F1 links
- 2 uur geleden
EXCLUSIVE: Newey 'would LOVE' Hamilton F1 partnership
- 3 uur geleden
Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'
- Yesterday 21:00
Hamilton DOUBT revealed as Verstappen named as Ferrari target
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep