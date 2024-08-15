IndyCar star gives TELLING answer to F1 links

IndyCar star Alex Palou has recently revealed whether he will race in F1 after being linked with a move to the series.

The two-time IndyCar champion secured his titles in 2021 and 2023, and is the current leader in the standings with 49 points separating him from Will Power.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

However, the Spanish star was once tipped for a Formula 1 move, after he took part in a practice session with McLaren at the United States Grand Prix in 2022.

His relationship with the Woking-based outfit has since ended as he decided to remain with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, instead of pursuing an F1 drive with McLaren.

Alex Palou was previously attached to McLaren in F1

Will Alex Palou ever race in F1?

Palou has also been attached to a drive with Audi, however in a recent interview with Marca the rumours that he could race in F1 have been put to bed.

“It depends on how you look at it. Some people think that, for example, Albon has had a better racing career than me,” Palou said.

“But I prefer two IndyCar titles to no Formula 1 wins.

"Obviously we would all have liked to have been in Formula 1 and seen what we could have done, although we all know that I wouldn't have won two championships.

READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

Alex Palou has ruled out a move to F1

“Obviously, I tried. If it didn't work out... well, that's okay . Let's just say it doesn't hurt me. I tried, it didn't work out and that's it.

“I haven't lost anything. And no, I don't think Formula 1 has lost anything just as I haven't lost anything .

“I'm enjoying every day here incredibly, winning races and championships.”

READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview

Related