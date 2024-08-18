IndyCar star FLIPS OFF team-mate after Bommarito 500 controversy
IndyCar championship contender Will Power was furious with team-mate Josef Newgarden during and after the Bommarito 500 on Saturday, flipping him the bird and firmly blaming the #2 driver for the incident that ended his race.
With just ten laps to go at the World Wide Technology Raceway, after some time under caution, the race was about to restart, with Newgarden in the lead and therefore, the pace car.
At that stage, Power was in fourth place, but with Newgarden going slow and later accused of speeding up and then slowing down, a chain reaction was triggered, ultimately damaging multiple vehicles.
Power was one of the four drivers to get caught up in the incident having been plowed into from behind.
Will Power flips off Josef Newgarden
When jumping out of his car, Power's frustration was clear to see, with the No 12 driver climbing over a barrier and flipping off his team-mate Josef Newgarden at the front of the order.
Speaking to NBC during the race, Power said he didn't know who was leading, but that they were the cause of the crash.
"The leader, whoever was leading, where are you supposed to go between 3 and 4," Power said when asked who was to blame.
"He waited, he went, he stopped, he went, he stopped. I knew that was going to happen. As soon as I checked up because he checked up again, I knew I was going to get pounded."
A birdie is telling us Will Power is NOT HAPPY with his teammate Josef Newgarden. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/kknBqDs4iP— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 18, 2024
Power continued, expressing his disappointment at dropping valuable points whilst having such a strong car and having been in such a good position.
“Man, disappointing. [We] had such a good car," he added. "We just get to like the last 10 laps of the last two races and have bad luck.
“But we’ll keep fighting and see if we can get the Verizon Chevy up there. That’s pretty tough from here. I do not know why they would keep backing up and not going.”
