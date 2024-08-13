Verstappen admits shutting down BRAIN for F1 media

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed his annoyance at a certain aspect of F1 race weekends.

Verstappen has long cut the figure of somebody who is not all-endowed to a sport in which he will go down as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

The Dutchman has broken multiple records on his way to three consecutive drivers' championship titles, and is already up to third in the all-time list of grand prix winners, at the age of just 26.

However, Verstappen has often found himself frustrated in 2024, despite being well on his way to a fourth title, and has taken aim at his Red Bull team via team radio, as well as at the media, following rumours surrounding his long-term future in the sport.

Max Verstappen has cut a frustrated figure in recent races

Max Verstappen has become known for his radio rants

Verstappen falling out of love with F1?

Verstappen has many hobbies away from the F1 track, including sim racing, an activity that kept him up until 3am the night before a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix for him and his team.

The Dutchman has been adamant that he will not let Red Bull stop him from participating in such late-night activities, and has also been very vocal on F1's regulation changes in 2026.

Now, Verstappen has suggested that he is bored of speaking to the media at F1 race weekends, calling the activities 'repetitive', while also slamming media for not varying their approach with drivers.

"I try not to put too much energy into it. I know it’s part of Formula 1," the Dutchman told a new Viaplay documentary about media duties.

"Every weekend is the same, so that makes it a lot easier. You’re constantly talking about the same things. It’s repetitive.

"I think it would be a lot harder for me if people suddenly started asking new and different questions that I’m not prepared for. That would definitely be more tiring.

"Most of the time, I can already answer before I’ve even heard the question. In my mind, I’m already thinking about other things. I just put my brain activity at one percent so that time goes by faster."

READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up

Related