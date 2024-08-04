F1 winner CRITICIZES McLaren over controversial decision
F1 winner CRITICIZES McLaren over controversial decision
McLaren have been criticized by a former Formula 1 driver and Grand Prix winner after their controversial team orders at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Late in the race, after the team had elected to pit him earlier than his team-mate, Lando Norris led Oscar Piastri, bringing home a McLaren one-two.
However, the team then called on Norris to relinquish the position, having assured Piastri they would do so given Norris had been pitted first.
This sparked a major debate regarding team orders, number one drivers and who the team should favor moving forwards, somewhat marring Piastri's first Grand Prix victory.
Speaking to Poker Apps, former F1 winner Johnny Herbert, drew parallels to past controversial team orders and expressed his disapproval.
“It was the same situation in 2013 in Malaysia between Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber,” Herbert recalled.
“I am not a fan of team orders. In Hungary, Lando was the quicker of the two McLaren drivers. He had earned his position in terms of the team strategy. To reverse it left a bitter taste in my mouth. It is not a fair thing.”
Why are McLaren being criticized?
Norris, having started on pole, initially lost the lead to Piastri at the first turn. Despite briefly reclaiming second place from Max Verstappen, he regained the lead from Piastri after the second round of pit stops.
However, with just three laps remaining, Norris conceded the lead back to Piastri following stern instructions from his race engineer, Will Joseph.
Reflecting on similar scenarios, Herbert referenced the 1999 German Grand Prix where Ferrari's Mika Salo, leading for much of the race, was ordered to allow Eddie Irvine to pass.
“Salo was forced to allow Irvine, who was a world championship contender, to pass and thus gave up the win,” Herbert recounted.
“He told me not too long ago that he regrets doing it now because he never did win a grand prix.
“Is that fair for a driver to give it up? I don’t think so. Nothing changed. I understand the constructors’ championship is the team’s most important thing.
“But Lando could lose the world championship because of it. Is that fair?”
The former F1 driver also criticized the broader implications of such team orders on the sport.
“McLaren still got a one-two. So, what was the point? I know there was an agreement, but I hate them. It is against the spirit of racing.
“The outcome of a race is being dictated before it starts which is what I don’t agree with as a racing driver. It is just not fair.”
