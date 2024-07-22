Nicole Piastri CANCELS event as Ferrari catfish fans - Five things you may have missed from the Hungarian GP

Sunday brought an incredible Hungarian Grand Prix to our television screens, with team-mate drama, a whinging world champion and a first time grand prix winner.

Oscar Piastri came out on top at the Hungaroring, but not after some considerable deliberation from team-mate Lando Norris about whether he should listen to McLaren and give Piastri back his leading position.

The team had originally swapped the positions of the pair in order to protect their one-two, a result that has put them firmly in contention to challenge for the constructors' championship title.

Norris eventually did concede the position, and Piastri claimed the victory. Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton secured his 200th career podium, and Max Verstappen fumed over team radio at his Red Bull team.

On what was a spectacular day of racing, GPFans kept an eye out for some stories which may have flown under the radar...

Oscar Piastri beat Lando Norris to win the Hungarian Grand Prix

Piastri's Mum cancels class in celebrations

One of the proudest people on Sunday will have been Piastri's Mum, who watched her 23-year-old son win his first race in F1.

However, Nicole Piastri was not actually in Hungary to embrace her son when he crossed the finish line. Instead, she was watching back home in Australia, according to her now-famous X page.

While the Australian's mother was seen jumping for joy alongside her television screen in celebration as Piastri sprayed champagne, she later realised that she may need to cancel a very early exercise class she had booked for 6am on Monday morning.

6am Pilates just cancelled🍾 — Nicole Piastri (@NicolePiastri) July 21, 2024

The race in Hungary did not finish until around 1am Australian time, but Piastri's biggest fan did manage to stay awake, despite some family pets clearly having other ideas.

Sky Sports invent new grand prix

Once again, Sky Sports' coverage of Piastri's victory was well worth a watch, from Ted Kravitz's hilarious 'juicy papayas' description of the two McLarens, to David Croft's perfect summing up of what was a rather chaotic afternoon.

However, in their attempt to advertise their coverage of the next grand prix weekend, Sky Sports appeared to invent a new race to add to the ever lengthening F1 calendar.

Up came the promo with a glaringly obvious spelling mistake advertising the historic 'Begian' Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Belgium next weekend

Ferrari's catfishing social post

You know when you're wishing a friend happy birthday on Instagram and you post a photo where you look gorgeous, even if they look like they've just necked 12 pints? Well that's what Ferrari did after the Hungarian GP. Sort of.

The Maranello-based team suffered another mediocre race weekend, where the best they could muster was fourth for Charles Leclerc and sixth for Carlos Sainz, dropping below McLaren in the constructors' championship.

However, with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dumper truck without any tyres on, they took to social media to congratulate first time grand prix winner Piastri.

'That's nice of them', you may think. Until you see the picture they used. Leclerc and Sainz beaming having just finished first and third at the Monaco GP. The team are a long way off that right now, but perhaps a throwback to sunnier times for them.

Incredible 2024 season stat

The 2024 season has erupted from early season Verstappen and Red Bull dominance to an explosion of excitement at each and every race weekend.

From Norris and Verstappen's crash to Hamilton's stunning win, Piastri became the seventh different winner in the first 13 races of the season.

While that is helping Verstappen to run away with the championship, it has provided fans with incredible events, and the Hungarian GP was no different.

That statistic is the most at this stage of the season since the beginning of the turbo hybrid era in 2014. In fact, it is the most since the historic 2012 season.

There have been seven winners in 2024

Stroll 'disobeys' team orders

Norris and Verstappen were not the only two drivers leaving their team's strategists with a headache.

At the struggling Aston Martin team, Fernando Alonso reportedly gave up the final points position to his team-mate as it was believed that Stroll on fresher tyres would be able to catch up to the back of ninth-placed Yuki Tsunoda.

However, when it became clear that pass was not going to happen, Stroll was reportedly told to give Alonso the position back.

According to EldesMarque, Stroll's engineer told the Canadian: "I suggest you back off and let Fernando pass. He is four seconds behind."

However that switch of positions did not happen, and Stroll took home one point by finishing 10th ahead of Alonso.

