McLaren drivers shares HUGE motivation for maiden F1 championship chase
McLaren's star driver Lando Norris has revealed the extra incentive he has to chase a maiden Formula 1 world championship.
The Brit sits 81 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship just before the halfway stage in the season.
Driver of the papaya number 81 car, Oscar Piastri, was one to benefit from the collision and took P2. He is 44 points behind Norris in sixth.
McLaren are continuing their remarkable resurgence since the lows of early 2023, and now Norris has shed light on an additional motivation to win the title.
What is motivating Lando Norris in the championship title?
Of course, the title itself is plenty of encouragement for Norris, but the existence of another extrinsic motivation cannot hurt his ambitions.
Appearing on the Heart breakfast show, Norris admitted there is more at stake than the public know of in the championship race.
Co-host Jamie Theakston said, "Lando, we know that Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO] has promised you a car if you win the championship!", whilst radio team-mate Amanda Holden added they were "dying to know" what the car is.
Norris: “What is it?" replied Norris. "Oh, I can’t say it!”
“Is it a Skoda?” Holden joked. Norris laughed that off and then lifted the lid slightly to provide some more insight into the car.
"It’s my dream car since I was a kid but it’s not a McLaren so I’m not going to say it.”
Asked whether it is a vintage car, Norris said: “There are vintage ones but it’s not. I think - I hope - it will be a new one but any of them I’ll be happy with.”
For now, then, the make and model of the car remains a mystery, but it could be unveiled later this year if Norris is able to bridge the gap to Verstappen and take his maiden F1 title.
