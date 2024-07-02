F1 team showcase 'SPECTACULAR' Silverstone livery ahead of British Grand Prix
Ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one team on the grid have revealed a 'spectacular' one-off livery for the event.
Grove-based outfit Williams, who are an iconic team and historic name in the sport, will run a Union Jack livery for the event, which will feature the names of 1005 staff members.
Silverstone hosts round 12 of the F1 calendar in 2024, and UK fans will be hopeful of seeing a home victor at the circuit for the first time since 2021, when Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag after earlier coming into contact with Verstappen in controversial circumstances.
Though Hamilton's chances of featuring on the top step of the podium this weekend appear slim, his compatriot Lando Norris is a realistic contender, with the McLaren star emerging as Verstappen's closest rival so far this season.
Williams to pay tribute with unique design
Further down the order, Williams will be looking for a change in fortunes in front of their home crowd.
The team have endured a challenging campaign so far and currently sit ninth in the constructors' standings after a series of dismal performances from their driving duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.
Determined to make an impression this weekend, however, the team have adopted a special one-off livery for the occasion.
A spectacle for Silverstone!🤩🇬🇧— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 2, 2024
Our special British GP livery celebrates the team and our home race, featuring all 1005 of our team members as the centrepiece 💙
A Williams statement detailed the tribute to their 1005 staff members: "Their names have been intricately woven into the red, white and blue engine cover design which crowns a week of special events and activities for Williams’ home race.
"The team have repeatedly demonstrated exceptional teamwork and resilience under pressure this season, and the livery pays tribute to the enormous human effort it takes to race in Formula 1."
