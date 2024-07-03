Red Bull advisor calls Norris 'pathetic' after Verstappen incident
Red Bull advisor calls Norris 'pathetic' after Verstappen incident
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has criticized the behaviour of Lando Norris after the Austrian Grand Prix.
The McLaren star was involved in a late collision with Max Verstappen while battling for the lead on lap 64 of the race.
READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny
The pair came together as the McLaren star attempted to move around the outside of his rival, resulting in both cars suffering punctures.
Verstappen was able to recover with a fresh tyre to finish P5, while the extensive damage to Norris' vehicle forced the Brit to retire from the race which was eventually won by his compatriot George Russell.
Title rivals set to 'talk things out'
Despite being handed with a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident, the reigning world champion protested his innocence post-race.
A visibly frustrated Norris, meanwhile, questioned whether the duo could remain close friends given what had transpired at the Red Bull Ring, and called for the Dutchman to apologise.
Speaking to OE24, Red Bull chief Marko - who previously admitted his team were partly to blame - revealed the pair will meet to clear the air, but criticised Norris for comments made both during and after the race.
READ MORE: F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder
“Norris' comments that Max should apologize are not very helpful," said the Austrian. "But they will meet to talk things out."
When asked why those discussions hadn't already on the return flight, given they usually fly together, the 81-year-old revealed they had travelled separately on this occasion.
He added: "Norris' behaviour on the radio was pathetic - but things like that happen and I would write it off as a racing accident, although Norris was more likely to have overstepped the mark."
READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull advisor calls Norris 'pathetic' after Verstappen incident
- 29 minutes ago
McLaren to make ANOTHER IndyCar driver change for 2025
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari star ALREADY in private chats with Hamilton before 2025 move
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Drive to Survive team launches NEW sporting series
- 3 uur geleden
F1 team to REPLACE driver for British Grand Prix session
- Today 16:00
Verstappen BLAMED by F1 steward for Norris crash at Austrian GP
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep