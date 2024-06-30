F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
How can you watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will attempt to secure his 62nd career victory?
Qualifying saw a dominant display from the three-time champion capture pole position by a commanding margin.
READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
Verstappen, fresh off his third consecutive sprint victory this season, put down nearly half a second between himself and second-placed Lando Norris of McLaren, setting the stage for himself to hunt down his sixth win in Spielberg and further tighten his grip on the championship lead.
George Russell is lined up to start in a solid third position, followed by Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes.
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday, June 30, 2024
The race in Spielberg kicks off today, Sunday, June 30, at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Central European Time: 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Red Bull Ring circuit key facts
First Grand Prix: 1970
Track length: 4.318km
Number of laps: 71
Race distance: 306.452km
Lap record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)
Most wins: Max Verstappen (5)
Most pole positions: Max Verstappen (5)
Last five pole-sitters at Red Bull Ring
2024: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)* x2
2020: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Last five winners at Red Bull Ring
2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)* x2
2020: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2019: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Note: Red Bull Ring hosted two grands prix in 2021 - the Austrian GP and Styrian GP - to make up for cancellations in F1's race calendar.
READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny
