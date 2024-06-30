How can you watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will attempt to secure his 62nd career victory?

Qualifying saw a dominant display from the three-time champion capture pole position by a commanding margin.

Verstappen, fresh off his third consecutive sprint victory this season, put down nearly half a second between himself and second-placed Lando Norris of McLaren, setting the stage for himself to hunt down his sixth win in Spielberg and further tighten his grip on the championship lead.

George Russell is lined up to start in a solid third position, followed by Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes.

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday, June 30, 2024

The race in Spielberg kicks off today, Sunday, June 30, at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Red Bull Ring circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1970

Track length: 4.318km

Number of laps: 71

Race distance: 306.452km

Lap record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)

Most wins: Max Verstappen (5)

Most pole positions: Max Verstappen (5)



Last five pole-sitters at Red Bull Ring

2024: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)* x2

2020: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)



Last five winners at Red Bull Ring

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)* x2

2020: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2019: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)



Note: Red Bull Ring hosted two grands prix in 2021 - the Austrian GP and Styrian GP - to make up for cancellations in F1's race calendar.

