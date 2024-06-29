F1 Qualifying Results: Championship challengers suffer track limits NIGHTMARE

Max Verstappen claimed his 40th career pole position during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, fending off McLaren's Lando Norris.

The three-time world champion put in what Red Bull boss Christian Horner described as a 'mighty lap' to obliterate the competition.

Track limits were once again a hot topic around the Red Bull Ring with McLaren's Oscar Piastri having a lap time deleted, pushing him from the top three down to P7.

Another driver who finished lower in the order than they would have liked was Lewis Hamilton, who appeared sloppy throughout the session, qualifying in fifth, and is currently under investigation for a potential unsafe release upon exiting the pit lane.

Norris will start behind Verstappen for Sunday's race, while Mercedes' George Russell rounded out the top three.

Here are the full results from all three sessions in Austria.

F1 Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:04:314



2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.404



3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.526



4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.537



5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.589



6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.730



7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.734



8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.888



9. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.071



10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.569



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]



12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]



13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]



15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]



17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]



19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

