Verstappen could face HUGE penalty after Red Bull adjustments

Max Verstappen is at major risk of being handed a penalty after changing multiple components of his Red Bull car.

A combination of track suitability and upgrades means that the Austrian outfit are tipped to return to the top of the pack this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

However, the champion has replaced several parts of his power unit for the race weekend, including the internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.

Following these changes Verstappen has now used three out of four of his allotted power unit elements, topping the list of drivers’ who have made replacements for these parts.

Will Red Bull dominate in Spain?

Max Verstappen is close to exceeding power unit parts

When will Verstappen take his penalty?

If the Dutchman swaps these parts again for a grand prix, he will be forced to take a grid penalty.

Previously, Red Bull and Verstappen have waited until the Belgian Grand Prix to exceed their engine part allowance

Typically, Spa is a track suited to Red Bull, and is easier to overtake enabling the team to gain places following a grid drop.

At the 2022 Belgian GP, Verstappen received a five-place grid penalty after exceeding the allowance for his engine parts.

Red Bull usually take their engine penalties in Belgium

Despite starting the race in P14, Verstappen managed to storm through the field to take a commanding victory.

Red Bull may repeat this again as the Dutchman nears his limits for engine parts, and with Belgium taking place before the summer break it could be perfectly positioned for the team.

Verstappen is also the driver closest to a penalty for gearbox changes after using three out of five new parts for his GBX DL, with his team-mate Sergio Perez not far behind.

