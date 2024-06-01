Sainz's F1 future set to be resolved in the coming weeks as rumours intensify

Carlos Sainz could soon announce his next move in Formula One, according to a top insider in the sport.

The Spainard will depart Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season to make way for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

Despite the news that he will not have a seat for 2025, Sainz has enjoyed a strong season so far, with four podiums from the opening eight races, including victory in Australia.

With this start to the season, it is no surprise that the 29-year-old has a number of suitors for next year, with him being linked with the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Audi, for when they join the sport in 2026.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari in 2025

The Spaniard has been linked with several teams in the paddock

Has Sainz now confirmed a 2025 seat?

Most recently, Sainz has been rumoured to joining Williams, with Channel 4 presenter Steve Jones claiming that the Spaniard is ‘locked in’ with the team for 2025 as the Grove-based squad look to build for the future.

And now, according to Joe Saward, the team as set to offer Sainz a two-year-contract and the journalist claimed that the deal could be announced by his home Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Writing in his blog after the race in Monaco, Saward said: “The driver market was much discussed in the Monaco paddock as it becomes clear that neither Mercedes nor Red Bull is going to sign Carlos Sainz.

“Mercedes has its focus on Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull will keep Sergio Perez because he does the job without disrupting Max Verstappen.

“Ironically if he crashes and Sainz helps Ferrari gets closer in the Constructors’ Championship, it might help Carlos get a seat at Red Bull, but that is pretty unlikely.

“There is Audi, but most folks in F1 see this programme being unlikely to be competitive for years because of the state of the Sauber team and the fact that corporate politics is lurking not far beneath the surface at Audi – and that is never good for a manufacturer in F1.

It has been suggested that Sainz could be joining Williams

“This means that Sainz’s best sensible choice would have to be Williams because the team will pay him the same as Audi and is on the way up, albeit not as rapidly as they would like.

“Williams will have a Mercedes engine in 2026 and that is likely to be in the hunt and so the Williams package looks like a lot better short-term deal than Audi would be.

“The team can offer Carlos a two-year deal, until the end of 2026, when everyone will see how good the next generation engines are, and perhaps an option of more years if Carlos wants to go on once he knows.

“It is hard to see the logic of not accepting such an offer.

“If this is the conclusion that the Sainz camp reaches, it could be agreed and announced as soon as the Spanish Grand Prix next month, which would be perfect timing.”

